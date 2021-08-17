Sudoku creator Maki Kaji dies, aged 69

New Zealand Herald

Maki Kaji, the creator of the popular numbers puzzle Sudoku whose life's work was spreading the joy of puzzles, has died, his Japanese company said Tuesday. He was 69 and had bile duct cancer.Known as the "Godfather of Sudoku,"...

