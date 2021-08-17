Sudoku creator Maki Kaji dies, aged 69

Maki Kaji, the creator of the popular numbers puzzle Sudoku whose life's work was spreading the joy of puzzles, has died, his Japanese company said Tuesday. He was 69 and had bile duct cancer.Known as the "Godfather of Sudoku,"...Full Article
Praised as a way to keep mental faculties sharp, more than 100 million people around the world are estimated to try the puzzles..
The Japanese puzzle enthusiast helped popularise the number game, leading to its global success.