Mayim Bialik temporarily filling in as full-time Jeopardy! host
Published
Mayim Bialik is filling in as the full-time host of Jeopardy! and is scheduled to tape three weeks of episodes when production resumes this week.Full Article
Published
Mayim Bialik is filling in as the full-time host of Jeopardy! and is scheduled to tape three weeks of episodes when production resumes this week.Full Article
Well, that was brief. Mike Richards stepped down as “Jeopardy!” host on Friday, one day after he started taping new episodes as..
“Jeopardy!” has decided its executive producer Mike Richards will become the show’s regular host and actor Mayim Bialik will..