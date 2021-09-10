Record sum for first Spider-Man comic
Published
The superhero created by comic author Stan Lee made his debut in 1962. That first Spider-Man comic book has now sold for a record $3.6 million.Full Article
Published
The superhero created by comic author Stan Lee made his debut in 1962. That first Spider-Man comic book has now sold for a record $3.6 million.Full Article
The Amazing Fantasy No. 15 from 1962 leaps past Superman to sell for what is believed to be the highest price for a comic book.
A near-mint copy of “Amazing Fantasy” No. 15 featuring the debut appearance of Spider-Man was auctioned Thursday for $3.6..