MTV VMAs 2021: Best and worst dressed celebrities on the red carpet

MTV VMAs 2021: Best and worst dressed celebrities on the red carpet

New Zealand Herald

Published

The MTV VMAs is famous for its extreme fashion displays – and this year's red carpet did not disappoint.The 2021 show is hosted by Doja Cat and will feature performers including Foo Fighters, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Twenty...

Full Article