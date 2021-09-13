Meet the best dressed at VMAs 2021
Published
From Megan Fox's daring Mugler dress to Olivia Rodrigo cutting an elegant figure in a pink body-hugging gown, here are all the best dressed stars at MTV VMAs 2021.Full Article
Published
From Megan Fox's daring Mugler dress to Olivia Rodrigo cutting an elegant figure in a pink body-hugging gown, here are all the best dressed stars at MTV VMAs 2021.Full Article
The MTV Video Music Awards are Sunday and you know what that means? It's time to relive the most shocking moments from VMAs..