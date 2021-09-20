Princess Beatrice has given birth to her first child, a daughter, Buckingham Palace has announced.The baby was born at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London at 23.42 on Saturday night, weighing 6lb 2oz.A palace spokesperson...Full Article
Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby girl, Buckingham Palace announces
