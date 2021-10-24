U.K. pop singer Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID-19
British pop star Ed Sheeran said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates.Full Article
The sad news comes just hours after the 30-year-old singer announced he will be on Saturday Night Live.