US issues first gender-neutral passport
The first-ever gender-neutral passport has been issued on "momentous day" for non-binary, intersex and gender non-conforming citizens.
The document has an "X" in the gender box, to show the holder does not identify as male or female.
The United States has issued the country’s first-ever passport with an X gender marker, allowing non-binary Americans to “live..