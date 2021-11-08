Now largely vaccinated, Cubans prepare to welcome visitors

HAVANA (AP) — Crafts vendors are returning to the streets, transport between provinces is gradually returning to normal and crowds once again line the seafront Malecon boulevard as night falls over the Cuban capital.



The characteristic bustle of the Caribbean nation is gradually rebounding after 20 months of pandemic restrictions, with the key moment set to occur on Nov. 15 with the start of the full opening of airports, gateways to a tourism industry that feeds thousands of families.



A significant decrease in infections and mortality caused by the virus has followed an inoculation campaign with three locally developed vaccines — Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala — even if some fear the reopening could bring a resurgence of COVID-19.



“Thank God we have a job again,” said Manuel Santos, a 58-year-old taxi driver who is awaiting the arrival of tourists after surviving for months delivering packages rather than visitors in his mid-50s Chevrolet convertible. “Let’s see if everything continues like this and this country can move ahead.”



So far, Cuba has registered 956,452 infections of the new coronavirus and 8,265 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health. The vaccination campaign, covering everyone 2 and up, has given all three scheduled doses to 7.3 million people on this island of 11 million people.



What authorities call the “new normal” will retain safeguards: Facemasks and cleansing gel will be mandatory. There may be no quarantine, but all travelers will have to have complete vaccination or a negative PCR test.



Cuba’s gross domestic product fell by 11% in 2020. For the population, that meant long lines, shortages, blackouts, a black market and unemployment. The problems were exacerbated by U.S. sanctions and by the socialist government's financial...