The Duke of Sussex has revealed the reason he cut ties with a billionaire donor who has ties with his father, Prince Charles. Prince Harry has revealed, in a statement, that he cut ties with his father's Saudi billionaire donor...Full Article
Prince Harry cuts ties with Prince Charles' Saudi billionaire donor
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Prince Harry ‘expressed concerns’ over Saudi donor in cash for honours claims
THE DUKE of Sussex has denied involvement in cash for honours claims and said he “severed ties” with a Saudi billionaire donor..
The Argus
Harry ‘expressed concerns’ over Saudi donor in cash for honours claims
The Duke of Sussex has denied involvement in cash for honours claims and said he “severed ties” with a Saudi billionaire donor..
Belfast Telegraph