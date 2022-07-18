Prince Harry's friends make 'bombshell' claims about Meghan Markle in new book

Prince Harry's friends make 'bombshell' claims about Meghan Markle in new book

New Zealand Herald

Published

From the very beginning, Meghan Markle was "too Princessy" and much too "woke" for Prince Harry's old Eton chums, a new bombshell book alleges.Entitled, Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors, by British biographer...

Full Article