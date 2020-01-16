Global  

Florida To Buy Part Of Everglades To Protect Them From Oil Drilling

OilPrice.com Thursday, 16 January 2020
Florida has agreed to buy part of the Everglades wetlands to protect the sensitive ecosystem from oil drilling, Reuters reports, citing an announcement by the Florida governor. The deal, which will involve 20,000 acres, will be the largest acquisition of wetlands in Florida in ten years. The seller is Kanter Real Estate LLC, which had requested a permit for oil exploration in the area from the state. The Environmental Protection Department denied the permit, Kanter sued and the court ruled in favor of the company. But the family-owned real estate…
 Florida will buy 20,000 acres (8,000 hectares) of land in the environmentally sensitive Everglades to prevent oil drilling in the area, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday.

