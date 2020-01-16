Florida To Buy Part Of Everglades To Protect Them From Oil Drilling

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Florida has agreed to buy part of the Everglades wetlands to protect the sensitive ecosystem from oil drilling, Reuters reports, citing an announcement by the Florida governor. The deal, which will involve 20,000 acres, will be the largest acquisition of wetlands in Florida in ten years. The seller is Kanter Real Estate LLC, which had requested a permit for oil exploration in the area from the state. The Environmental Protection Department denied the permit, Kanter sued and the court ruled in favor of the company. But the family-owned real estate…


