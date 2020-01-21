Global  

Alberta’s Oil And Gas Company Tax Debt Balloons To Double The Size

OilPrice.com Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Tough times are continuing for Alberta’s oil and gas country, with the amount of unpaid property taxes that oil and gas companies owe to Alberta towns has more than doubled over the course of just a year. The total tax debt outstanding? $173 million—a 114% increase from this time last year as the industry comes up short thanks to patches of huge gaps between the price of West Texas Intermediate and Western Canadian Select oil benchmarks, and production curtailments to producers in an attempt to keep that gap in check. And now, oil and…
