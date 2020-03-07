Global  

A 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Salt Lake City, Utah

The Merkle Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
A 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Salt Lake City, UtahAs if the Coronavirus pandemic wasn’t bad enough, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake just hit near Salt Lake City, Utah at about 7:10 am local time. The recent earthquake is the largest one to hit the area since 1992, and while damage to structures was relatively minimal, authorities are still investigating the extent of the damage. So far, no casualties have been identifies but police will continue to investigate. Just felt the first earthquake of my life. That was crazy. pic.twitter.com/aWew7EOrIt — Dave Noriega (@davenoriega) March 18, 2020 In the tweet above, you can see how terrifying waking up to a 5.7

The post A 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Salt Lake City, Utah appeared first on The Merkle Hash.
