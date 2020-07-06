Court Deals Deadly Blow To Dakota Access Pipeline

Monday, 6 July 2020 () In the second major win for the anti-pipeline movement in the United States on Monday, a district court ruled that the beleaguered Dakota Access Pipeline must shut down by August 5, according to court documents cited by BloombergLaw. The 570,000 bpd Dakota Access pipeline has been transporting oil since 2017, but resistance to the pipeline did not end with the project's approval or with its first crude shipments. Energy Transfer Partners LP, the owner of the oil pipeline project, has struggled for years against Native American tribes…