DXY: US dollar index struggles ahead of initial jobless claims data

The US dollar index (DXY) is under pressure as investors wait for the initial jobless claims data that will come out later today. The index is trading at 92.73, which is close to its lowest level since May 2018. US jobless claims data eyed The Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) will release the initial jobless claims numbers later today. Economists polled by Bloomberg expect that more than 1.42 million Americans filed for initial jobless claims in the previous week. That will be a modest drop from the 1.43 million people who filed for initial claims in the week before. In The US dollar index (DXY) is under pressure as investors wait for the initial jobless claims data that will come out later today. The index is trading at 92.73, which is close to its lowest level since May 2018. US jobless claims data eyed The Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) will release the initial jobless claims numbers later today. Economists polled by Bloomberg expect that more than 1.42 million Americans filed for initial jobless claims in the previous week. That will be a modest drop from the 1.43 million people who filed for initial claims in the week before. In 👓 View full article

