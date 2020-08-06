U.S. Stocks Futures Rebound Following Weekly Jobless Claims Data
Thursday, 6 August 2020 () After pointing to a lower open earlier this morning, stock futures have shown a notable rebound following the release of the weekly jobless claims data. The major index futures are currently pointing to a slightly higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 35 points.
Equity benchmark indices closed marginally lower on Friday in line with Asian peers following a record contraction in economic data from the United States. The BSE SandP Sensex was down by 129 points..