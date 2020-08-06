Global  
 

U.S. Stocks Futures Rebound Following Weekly Jobless Claims Data

RTTNews Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
After pointing to a lower open earlier this morning, stock futures have shown a notable rebound following the release of the weekly jobless claims data. The major index futures are currently pointing to a slightly higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 35 points.
 First-time jobless benefits rang in at their lowest pace since the pandemic struck the economy in mid-March. The question is whether the downtrend will continue.

Weekly Jobless Claims Data Leads To Rebound By Stock Futures

 The major U.S. index futures have rebounded after moving to the downside earlier this morning and are currently pointing to a slightly higher opening on Thursday
RTTNews


