WSJ’s Gallagher warning to Apple investors Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is now valued by investors at more than $2 trillion and comes at a time when its App Store business is under attack, according to The Wall Street Journal’s Dan Gallagher Run to $2 trillion Apple’s stock gained an average of 3.5% each week since the start of June as investors didn’t view the company’s operations as vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gallagher wrote. But the reality may be different as more than 80% of total revenue is generated from high-price electronic devices made almost exclusive in China. Nevertheless, few investors can argue that Tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is now valued by investors at more than $2 trillion and comes at a time when its App Store business is under attack, according to The Wall Street Journal’s Dan Gallagher Run to $2 trillion Apple’s stock gained an average of 3.5% each week since the start of June as investors didn’t view the company’s operations as vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gallagher wrote. But the reality may be different as more than 80% of total revenue is generated from high-price electronic devices made almost exclusive in China. Nevertheless, few investors can argue that 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

