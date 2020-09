Stock Alert: NVIDIA Up 8% On $40 Bln Acquisition Of Arm Holdings Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Shares of NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) are currently gaining nearly 8% on Monday morning after the chip maker announced its plans to buy chip design company Arm Holdings for $40 billion. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this