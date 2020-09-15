The Latest Threat For China’s Natural Gas Demand

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () A drive to cut electricity prices for end-users has prompted Beijing to reduce gas-fired power plant tariffs, which has threatened the survival of many of them, Wood Mackenzie reports, adding to already substantial pressure on the industry from the ongoing trade war with the United States. “The new regulations will cause at least a 5 to 6 percentage point decline in the already poor margins of gas power plants,” said Wood Mac principal consultant Frank Yu. “Delivered fuel costs at most gas power plants have only declined by 10%…
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was at $3.23 Monday, its lowest amount for Labor Day since 2016, due to a sharp drop at the start of the coronavirus..
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:27Published