Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump vs. Biden: Will the 2020 Election Lead to Changes to Social Security?

Motley Fool Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
The answer may surprise you.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: What A Biden Presidency Means For Social Security

What A Biden Presidency Means For Social Security 00:26

 What A Biden Presidency Means For Social Security

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US election polls: Biden holds six-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds six-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
No social distancing, few masks as large crowd attends Trump rally in Florida [Video]

No social distancing, few masks as large crowd attends Trump rally in Florida

US President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday (September 24).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published
US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

Tweets about this

kylekatarn95

kylekatarn95 RT @SarahLongwell25: Wow. Ridge’s endorsement of Biden will carry real weight in the critical state of PA. So many Republican Voters Agains… 11 seconds ago

AurelioBelandoM

Aurelio M. Belando M RT @Forbes: Young people are worried that Trump will not accept the outcome of the election if he loses. Only 1 in 3 (33%) believe Trump wi… 14 seconds ago

Holmesdonna1

Donna Holmes RT @MichaelJFell: Trump Says He Will Be 'Strongly Demanding' Joe Biden Take Drug Test Before Debate https://t.co/v3JgnBt8Ec 42 seconds ago

marine27paul27

Paul @JamesCarville @realDonaldTrump If you are so confident that Biden is going to win. James I will bet you 500 dolla… https://t.co/mgs7nGxJhf 1 minute ago

pamstiglitz

Pamela Stiglitz RT @AhmedBaba_: I think Biden will message the #TrumpTaxReturns by tying it to the dignity of work and saying Trump is a greedy fraud who t… 1 minute ago

harley_gernand

Harley Gernand ➡️ (Text TRUMP to 88022) RT @StatesPoll: 2020 Electoral College Forecast Map Donald Trump vs Joe Biden September 27th~ 2020 My Analysis Post: https://t.co/5sLyZjDiY… 1 minute ago

Twi_brarian

Twi_brarian RT @COsweda: Nate Silver says "People are already voting." Yup. Biden supporters will use mail-in ballots, and Trump supporters will vote… 2 minutes ago

Chrissy7012111

🇨🇦CrusaderChrissy🇨🇦 RT @business: TRUMP VS. BIDEN: This election will be unlike any other in U.S. history 🇺🇸 Like ♥️ this tweet to get notified about key dev… 2 minutes ago