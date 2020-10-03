Global  
 

Britain’s Issa brothers and TDR Capital buy Asda from Walmart

Saturday, 3 October 2020
Britain’s Issa brothers and TDR Capital buy Asda from WalmartWalmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) offloaded its British supermarket chain Asda to Issa brothers and TDR Capital (private equity group) on Friday. The agreement values Asda at £6.80 billion and offers a platform for buyers to launch smaller stores. Walmart reported £4.92 billion of net income in the fiscal second quarter. Founders of EG Group (petrol station operator), Mohsin and Zuber Issa, are bringing the supermarket chain back under British ownership after two decades. Walmart had acquired Asda in 1999 for £6.7 billion. Asda introduced vegan-only aisles across hundreds of stores last week. CEO Judith McKenna of Walmart commented on the
Indian-origin billionaire brothers win bid to buy UK supermarket chain Asda

 Indian-origin billionaire brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa are set to acquire a majority stake in the leading UK supermarket chain Asda from its US owner Walmart...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •BBC NewsBBC Local News

Walmart sells UK grocer Asda for $8.8 billion

 TDR Capital and Euro Garages owners the Issa brother have bought the UK's third largest supermarket chain Asda for £6.8 billion ($8.8 billion).
Business Insider


