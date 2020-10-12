OPEC’s No.2 Expects Another Weak Quarter Of Oil Prices Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Iraq expects the pressure on oil prices to continue through at least the first quarter of 2021, with oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar expecting the average for Brent during January-March 2021 at $45 a barrel, Bloomberg reports, citing an interview of Jabbar for Iraqi daily Al Sabah. As a result of this expectation, Baghdad will be basing its 2021 budget on an oil price level of $42 a barrel, following the fallout from the coronavirus, the report also noted. Brent is currently trading at $42 a barrel, with West Texas Intermediate hovering around… 👓 View full article

