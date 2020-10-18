Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced as Pfizer announced that could have a coronavirus vaccine ready
Sunday, 18 October 2020 () Concerns about sluggish economic growth amid the ongoing pandemic continue to dominate the financial markets. According to the latest news, drugmaker Pfizer could have a coronavirus vaccine ready in the United States by the end of this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and S&P 500 indices advanced on Friday while The Nasdaq Composite index weakened 0.4%. All three indices advanced on a weekly basis and the focus in the US shifts to the upcoming presidential election on November 3. S&P 500 up 0.19% on a weekly basis For the week, S&P 500 (SPX) booked a 0.19% increase and
