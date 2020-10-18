Global  
 

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced as Pfizer announced that could have a coronavirus vaccine ready

Invezz Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced as Pfizer announced that could have a coronavirus vaccine readyConcerns about sluggish economic growth amid the ongoing pandemic continue to dominate the financial markets. According to the latest news, drugmaker Pfizer could have a coronavirus vaccine ready in the United States by the end of this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)  and S&P 500 indices advanced on Friday while The Nasdaq Composite index weakened 0.4%.  All three indices advanced on a weekly basis and the focus in the US shifts to the upcoming presidential election on November 3. S&P 500 up 0.19% on a weekly basis For the week, S&P 500 (SPX) booked a 0.19% increase and
