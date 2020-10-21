Global  
 

California Issues Long-Awaited Reopening Guidelines for Disneyland and Other Theme Parks

Motley Fool Wednesday, 21 October 2020
That doesn't mean fans will be visiting the Happiest Place on Earth anytime soon.
News video: Newsom Announces Guidelines For Theme Park Reopenings

Newsom Announces Guidelines For Theme Park Reopenings 02:35

 Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood and other theme parks will have to wait until their counties reach the least restrictive yellow tier, under the state’s new guidelines released Tuesday.

'Worst Possible Outcome': Theme Park Enthusiasts Blast California's Reopening Guidelines [Video]

'Worst Possible Outcome': Theme Park Enthusiasts Blast California's Reopening Guidelines

With large theme parks like Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood unlikely to reopen until next year, Disney enthusiasts blasted the newly released theme park reopening guidelines.

Theme Parks Can Reopen At Limited Capacity In Yellow Tier [Video]

Theme Parks Can Reopen At Limited Capacity In Yellow Tier

The state also released new guidelines for sporting events at outdoor venues. Lesley Marin reports.

Disneyland employees facing an uncertain future as park, governor at odds over reopening [Video]

Disneyland employees facing an uncertain future as park, governor at odds over reopening

Disney wants to reopen its theme parks in California. But Governor Gavin Newsom says it's not safe yet. Caught in between are the thousands of Disney employees facing layoffs and an uncertain future.

California Announces Guidelines For Disneyland & Other Theme Parks To Reopen!

 Fans are finally getting some answers and guidelines for the reopening of theme parks! California’s Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly...
Just Jared Jr

Is It Safe To Reopen Theme Parks In California?

 California is preparing to allow Disneyland and other theme parks to reopen. In Florida, health authorities say reopening its parks in June hasn't caused...
NPR Also reported by •CBS NewsbizjournalsJust Jared Jr

Disneyland, California theme parks get path to reopening

 Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm and other large California theme parks won't open immediately under protocols announced Tuesday.
Upworthy Also reported by •SeattlePI.comCBS NewsDenver Post

