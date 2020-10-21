'Worst Possible Outcome': Theme Park Enthusiasts Blast California's Reopening Guidelines
With large theme parks like Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood unlikely to reopen until next year, Disney enthusiasts blasted the newly released theme park reopening guidelines.
Theme Parks Can Reopen At Limited Capacity In Yellow Tier
The state also released new guidelines for sporting events at outdoor venues. Lesley Marin reports.
Disneyland employees facing an uncertain future as park, governor at odds over reopening
Disney wants to reopen its theme parks in California. But Governor Gavin Newsom says it's not safe yet. Caught in between are the thousands of Disney employees facing layoffs and an uncertain future.
WICҚƸ︎Đ✧ȘPĿIҬŚ ▶︎ California Issues Long-Awaited Reopening Guidelines for Disneyland and Other Theme Parks https://t.co/GwslFDXdy4… https://t.co/8T0mjqAZBC 3 minutes ago