Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why U.S. Residential Heating Oil Prices Slumped By 28% This Season

OilPrice.com Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
U.S. residential heating oil prices at the start of the winter heating season are 28 percent lower than in the previous heating season due to lower crude oil prices and high inventories of distillates in the United States, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday. The 28-percent drop in heating oil prices at the start of the winter season is the biggest price decrease between the start of two seasons since October 2015, according to EIA’s Heating Oil and Propane Update (HOPU).   Distillate heating oil is the primary…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: Oil Tanker with Massive Oil Cargo Tilting Dangerously

Oil Tanker with Massive Oil Cargo Tilting Dangerously 01:04

 GULF OF PARIA, VENEZUELA — Shocking images show a massive Venezuelan oil tanker tilting dangerously near the island of Trinidad, in the West Indies. According to CBS News, the giant ship is carrying more than 300 million liters of oil and is anchored in the Gulf of Paria, a gulf only around a...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Florida Gas Prices Sink To Lowest In Nearly A Month [Video]

Florida Gas Prices Sink To Lowest In Nearly A Month

Florida drivers are getting a pre-Halloween treat as the price of gas continues to fall. Currently, prices at the pumps have sunk to their lowest level in nearly a month. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published
These Are the Cheapest Times to Visit Disney World [Video]

These Are the Cheapest Times to Visit Disney World

Skip the crowds and the high ticket prices by visiting during Disney's off-season.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 01:03Published
Housing prices hold strong [Video]

Housing prices hold strong

Here in the valley, home prices are at record highs and the housing supply is limited right now. According to the Las Vegas Realtors, the median price of a single-family home in Southern Nevada sits at..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:16Published

Tweets about this