DXY: US dollar index spikes as US elections signal to a close race

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Stock Futures Rise As Election Comes To A Close



On Tuesday, U.S. stock futures rose. Dow futures were up 207 points, or nearly 0.8%. The Dow closed Tuesday up 555 points, or 2.1%, higher, its best percentage gain since mid-July. S&P 500 futures.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:40 Published 4 hours ago Dow Up 555 - Investors Eager To See Election Results



On Tuesday, US stocks surged as investors eagerly awaited the results of Tuesday's presidential election. Business Insider reports that a decisive election winner would remove uncertainty from the.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:30 Published 7 hours ago Bihar polls: 53.51% voter turnout in 2nd phase



The Election Commission informed that 53.51% voting was recorded till 5 pm in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections on November 03. Election Commission official said, "The polling percentage is.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:24 Published 11 hours ago

Tweets about this