DXY: US dollar index spikes as US elections signal to a close race

Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

The US dollar index (DXY) is surging today as traders continue to focus on the US election. The index is up by 0.70%, making it its best day in months. US election results The biggest mover for the dollar index today is on the US election. Indeed, the dollar has gained against all currencies that make up the DXY. It is up by 0.75% against the Swedish krona, 0.74% against the Canadian dollar, and 0.60% against the Japanese yen. It is also up by 0.50% against the Swiss franc, and 0.50% against the pound and euro. The surging greenback is