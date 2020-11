You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Ramp up cold storage facilities for Covid vaccines’: PM Modi tells CMs



Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged state governments to start work on cold storage facilities during his meeting with Chief Ministers to discuss the Covid crisis. ‘Today I spoke to chief ministers of.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:27 Published 1 hour ago Getting A Vaccine, Americans Weighing Possibility Of Mandate



The race for a COVID vaccine appears to be on the horizon. but without large numbers of Americans getting the vaccine, the notion of herd immunity could be a challenge. Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 02:28 Published 1 hour ago Arizona working to prepare for when a vaccine is available



Arizona is working to prepare for when a coronavirus vaccine is actually available. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:42 Published 11 hours ago