Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stock Alert: Nikola Down 14%

RTTNews Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Nikola Corp. (NKLA) shares are sliding on Wednesday morning trade, snapping an eight-day bullish run. Other major electric vehicle manufactures' shares are also on the decline.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CM V Narayanasamy inspects Puducherry's coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Nivar [Video]

CM V Narayanasamy inspects Puducherry's coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Nivar

The coastal areas of Puducherry are on high alert ahead of Cyclone Nivar. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy inspected coastal areas ahead of Nivar Cyclone on November 24. Cyclone Nivar is very..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:58Published
Pops and Flops: Nikola, AMC, and Snap Stock [Video]

Pops and Flops: Nikola, AMC, and Snap Stock

Nikola shares are popping after a massive sell-off and the fallout from its co-founder stepping away from the company after claims of sexual assault. The jump in stock price is also likely due to the..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 06:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Stock Alert: Nikola Down 23% After Inking New Supply Deal With GM Sans Equity Stake

 Shares of Nikola Corp. (NKLA) tanked 23% on Monday morning after electric vehicle maker announced that it signed a new supply agreement with General Motors Co....
RTTNews