Enbridge Sues To Stop Michigan From Shutting Down Pipeline

OilPrice.com Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Enbridge filed on Tuesday a federal complaint at a U.S. district court seeking an injunction to stop Michigan’s order for closure of the Line 5 pipeline, arguing that the state’s shutdown order violates U.S. federal law and the Constitution. The Canada-based pipeline operator and developer filed the federal complaint in the United States District Court for the Western District of Michigan. Enbridge is also moving the complaint filed by Michigan against Line 5 on November 13 in Michigan state court to the Federal Court. Earlier this…
