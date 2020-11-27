Slack stock price explodes 37% on Salesforce talks
Friday, 27 November 2020 () Software company Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) is looking to acquire Slack (NYSE: WORK) in a deal that could be announced next week. Fundamental analysis: A game-changer Salesforce is in talks to acquire Slack, according to media reports. The value of the deal remains unknown for now, however, Slack’s market value broke above $20 billion after Wall Street Journal’s report about the acquisition talks. Salesforce registered several major acquisitions over recent years, using its market cap growth to buy emerging companies. The San Francisco-based company bought MuleSoft for $6.5 billion in 2018 in an effort to link its cloud applications. A year
