Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Slack stock price explodes 37% on Salesforce talks

Invezz Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Slack stock price explodes 37% on Salesforce talksSoftware company Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) is looking to acquire Slack (NYSE: WORK) in a deal that could be announced next week. Fundamental analysis: A game-changer Salesforce is in talks to acquire Slack, according to media reports. The value of the deal remains unknown for now, however, Slack’s market value broke above $20 billion after Wall Street Journal’s report about the acquisition talks. Salesforce registered several major acquisitions over recent years, using its market cap growth to buy emerging companies. The San Francisco-based company bought MuleSoft for $6.5 billion in 2018 in an effort to link its cloud applications. A year
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: The Street - Published
News video: How Slack Stock Moved on Salesforce Report

How Slack Stock Moved on Salesforce Report 00:35

 Here's how Slack stock moved after the stock was halted following reports Salesforce has explored buying the company.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Slack Spikes 32%, Reports Of Takeover By Salesforce [Video]

Slack Spikes 32%, Reports Of Takeover By Salesforce

Slack rocketed as much as 32% higher on Wednesday after Dow Jones reported Salesforce.com is in talks to acquire the workspace-communications company. Such a deal would likely value Slack at more than..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Salesforce in talks to buy Slack: What you need to know about this potential tech deal

Salesforce in talks to buy Slack: What you need to know about this potential tech deal Shares of Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) skyrocketed higher by nearly 40% on Wednesday after media outlets reported that industry titan Salesforce.com, inc....
Invezz

Dow Jones Tumbles as Apple Stock Rises on Price Target Bump, Salesforce Stock Slumps on Expected Slack Acquisition

 An analyst became more optimistic on Apple's 5G prospects, and Salesforce stock headed lower as its rumored acquisition of Slack appears to be imminent.
Motley Fool

Slack's stock spikes up after WSJ report of buyout talks with Salesforce

 Shares of Slack Technologies Inc. undefined spiked up 27.6% in midday trading Wednesday, after The Wall Street Journal reported that the...
Upworthy