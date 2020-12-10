FTX adds Airbnb to list of stock offerings ahead of IPO

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Airbnb hikes IPO price range



Airbnb Inc expects to raise up to $3.09 billion in a stock market launch later this week after boosting its price range, capping a stunning recovery in its fortunes after it was heavily damaged by the.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:18 Published 3 days ago Airbnb Targeting $2.6 Billion In Mid-December IPO



Business Insider reports that Airbnb is planning to raise $2.6 billion in its mid-December IPO. The IPO would give Airbnb a valuation of up to $35 billion. The company plans to list about 50 million.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:27 Published 1 week ago Airbnb filed for IPO: Named Pandemic, Steadily Declining Revenue In Risk Factors



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Home-sharing company Airbnb filed for its initial public offering on Monday afternoon. The "Risk Factors" section of the document highlights how hard the coronavirus pandemic.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 3 weeks ago