FTX adds Airbnb to list of stock offerings ahead of IPO
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () In preparation for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of AirBNB, FTX exchange has listed the derivative contacts for the company. Airbnb wants to roll out the IPO of Nasdaq tomorrow, as the firm confirmed it will be listing its shares at a price between $56 and $60. Last night, ABNB stock was listed initially at $60. However, today the stock has added $10 to its price and currently trading at $80. The contracts, when launched today will follow the stock price of Airbnb at the end of its first public trading today. After today, the contracts, along with the respective
