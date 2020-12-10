Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FTX adds Airbnb to list of stock offerings ahead of IPO

Invezz Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
FTX adds Airbnb to list of stock offerings ahead of IPOIn preparation for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of AirBNB, FTX exchange has listed the derivative contacts for the company. Airbnb wants to roll out the IPO of Nasdaq tomorrow, as the firm confirmed it will be listing its shares at a price between $56 and $60. Last night, ABNB stock was listed initially at $60. However, today the stock has added $10 to its price and currently trading at $80. The contracts, when launched today will follow the stock price of Airbnb at the end of its first public trading today. After today, the contracts, along with the respective
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: The Street - Published
News video: Airbnb Lifts IPO Pricing to $60, Looking to Raise $3 Billion

Airbnb Lifts IPO Pricing to $60, Looking to Raise $3 Billion 02:47

 Airbnb raises its IPO pricing to $60 a share as it looks to bring in $3 billion and cap out the hottest year for initial public offerings since 1999.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Airbnb hikes IPO price range [Video]

Airbnb hikes IPO price range

Airbnb Inc expects to raise up to $3.09 billion in a stock market launch later this week after boosting its price range, capping a stunning recovery in its fortunes after it was heavily damaged by the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:18Published
Airbnb Targeting $2.6 Billion In Mid-December IPO [Video]

Airbnb Targeting $2.6 Billion In Mid-December IPO

Business Insider reports that Airbnb is planning to raise $2.6 billion in its mid-December IPO. The IPO would give Airbnb a valuation of up to $35 billion. The company plans to list about 50 million..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published
Airbnb filed for IPO: Named Pandemic, Steadily Declining Revenue In Risk Factors [Video]

Airbnb filed for IPO: Named Pandemic, Steadily Declining Revenue In Risk Factors

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Home-sharing company Airbnb filed for its initial public offering on Monday afternoon. The "Risk Factors" section of the document highlights how hard the coronavirus pandemic..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published