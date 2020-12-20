Global  
 

Coca-Cola to slash its global workforce by 2,200 jobs as COVID-19 accelerates restructuring

Invezz Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Coca-Cola to slash its global workforce by 2,200 jobs as COVID-19 accelerates restructuringThe Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) said last week it will slash its global workforce by 2,200 jobs with more than half of them planned for the United States. The company attributed the move to business disruptions in recent months related to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that has so far infected more than 76 million people worldwide and caused a little under 1.7 million deaths. In an emailed statement, Coca-Cola said: “The pandemic was not a cause for these changes, but it has been a catalyst for the company to move faster.” Coca-Cola offered voluntary layoffs to workers in August Amidst
