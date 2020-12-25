FTSE 100 and Euro Stoxx 50 race higher to erase losses after Brexit deal Friday, 25 December 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

FTSE 100 and its European counterpart Euro Stoxx 50 (SX5E) both raced higher on Wednesday and Thursday as investors rushed to price in a historic trade deal between the United Kingdom and European Union, as well as higher-than-expected UK GDP print. Fundamental analysis: Historic day; Economic recovers Two sides announced yesterday they have reached a deal on post-Brexit trade modalities. The final agreement ended months of disagreements over fishing rights and future business rules. "We have taken back control of our money, borders, laws, trade and our fishing waters," the UK government said in a statement. On the other hand,

