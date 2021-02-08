Bitcoin price hit a new all-time high at $46,794 on the same day Tesla revealed its $1.5 billion investment into BTC and stock markets rallied to new highs.Full Article
Bitcoin price hits $46,794 as altcoins, stocks rally to new highs
The Cointelegraph0 shares 1 views
