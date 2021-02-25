Crude oil prices hit a 13-month high as investors overlook inventory build

Crude oil prices hit a 13-month high as investors overlook inventory build

Invezz

Published

Crude oil prices have continued with the rally despite Wednesday’s bearish data on US crude oil inventories. On Thursday, WTI futures were at $63.70; its highest price since January 2020. Brent futures are also at 13-month high at $67.56. Investors are looking past the rise in stockpiles as the bullish sentiment takes on the market. […]

Full Article