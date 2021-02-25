Crude oil prices have continued with the rally despite Wednesday’s bearish data on US crude oil inventories. On Thursday, WTI futures were at $63.70; its highest price since January 2020. Brent futures are also at 13-month high at $67.56. Investors are looking past the rise in stockpiles as the bullish sentiment takes on the market. […]Full Article
Crude oil prices hit a 13-month high as investors overlook inventory build
