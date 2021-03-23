The non-fungible token (NFT) market is gradually gaining steam, as Twitter chief executive officer Jack Dorsey joins the list of those who have successfully cashed out from their NFT sale. On Monday, his first-ever tweet was sold for $2.9 million. The tweet which said, “just setting up my twttr”, was published by Dorsey on March […]Full Article
Jack Dorsey sells his first-ever tweet for $2.9 million as an NFT
