Oil Rally Stalls As India's COVID Crisis Worsens

Oil Rally Stalls As India's COVID Crisis Worsens

OilPrice.com

Published

Oil prices dropped on Thursday morning, cutting short the rally to $70 a barrel after the world’s third-largest oil importer, India, reported a fresh record of new daily coronavirus cases. As of 11:17 a.m. EDT on Thursday, WTI Crude was down 0.96 percent at $64.99 and Brent Crude was trading down 0.86 percent at $68.37. Brent prices were a hair’s breadth from reaching $70 a barrel on Wednesday, as the market was focused on the reopenings in the United States and Europe, and on the biggest draw in U.S. crude oil inventories since January…

Full Article