Colonial Pipeline Paid Hackers Nearly $5 Million In Ransom After Attack

Colonial Pipeline has reportedly paid ransom, to the tune of almost US$5 million in untraceable cryptocurrency, to the hackers that forced the operator to shut down the main U.S. fuel pipeline on Friday, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing two sources with knowledge of the transaction. Colonial Pipeline has reportedly said previously that it would not pay ransom to the hackers to restore the operations of the key gasoline and diesel pipeline that carries around 45 percent of the fuel consumed on the Eastern Seaboard. According to Bloomberg’s…