Big Oil Faces Mounting Pressure To Cut Upstream Emissions

Pressure is mounting on the oil and gas sector to clean up its act and reduce emissions from operations, the so-called Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Many of Europe’s largest oil corporations, including Shell, BP, Eni, Repsol, and Total, have imposed their own targets to cut carbon intensity from their upstream operations as they have pledged to become net-zero emission businesses by 2050 or sooner. The pressure from investors and shareholders is also growing, including on the oil industry to reduce the so-called Scope 3 emissions—those…