Robinhood became a publicly-traded company today. It has been listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange via an unorthodox IPO under the ticker, HOOD. According to a press release, the stock trading platform has raised around $2.1 billion, which is at the low end of its $38-$42 price range. This article explains how to buy Robinhood […]Full Article
You can now buy Robinhood stock: here is how and where to do it
