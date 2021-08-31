U.S. Gasoline Prices Jump Following Hurricane Ida

U.S. gasoline prices rose on Monday from the cheapest price since early July seen during the weekend, as oil refiners on the Gulf Coast began assessing the damage from Hurricane Ida, which is estimated to have shut in 13 percent of U.S. refining capacity. As of Tuesday, August 31, the U.S. national gas price average had risen to $3.159 a gallon, up from $3.151 per gallon on Monday, according to estimates from AAA. Nine oil refineries were on Hurricane Ida’s path, and four of those are believed to have shut down operations ahead of the storm,…