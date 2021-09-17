Gazprom: Russia Has Gas Reserves For More Than A Century

Russia's natural gas reserves will last for more than a century, Alexey Miller, chairman of the board of gas giant Gazprom, said on Friday. "Gas reserves in Russia, Gazprom's gas reserves are the largest in the world. And we won't have any problems with our reserves for the next 100 years," Miller said at a business conference in Moscow, as carried by Russian news agency TASS. Some of the gas fields that Gazprom is developing in the Yamal region have the potential to produce gas until 2132, Miller noted. "The prospects for pipeline gas supplies…