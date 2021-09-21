5 Energy Stocks At Biggest Risk From The Evergrande Implosion

Default fears have continued to stalk the China Evergrande Group (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) despite efforts by its chairman to lift confidence in the embattled firm. The Evergrande Group, one of China's biggest real-estate developers, owes $305 billion to a number of lenders, with its interest liabilities rising by an average of $28 million daily. A major test for Evergrande comes this week, with the firm due to pay $83.5 million in interest to bondholders relating to its March 2022 bond on Thursday, and another $47.5 million payment due…