BP To Ration Petrol At UK Service Stations As Supplies Dwindle

Compounding the ongoing UK energy crisis is BP plc, a multinational oil and gas company, which said it plans to restrict deliveries of gasoline and diesel across its network of service stations in the country amid a truck driver shortage, according to ITV. ITV, citing a BP spokesperson, said a shortage of truck drivers is inhibiting the oil company's ability to transport fuel from refineries to its network of service stations. According to ITV, the disruption is expected to cause BP to announce fuel "restrictions" at service stations…