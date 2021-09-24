Oil Prices Set For Another Weekly Gain As Supply Tightens

Oil prices were slightly up early on Friday, headed to a third straight week of gains, as U.S. crude inventories dropped to a three-year low and as surging natural gas prices are set to boost demand for alternative fuels. As of 10:10 a.m. EDT, WTI Crude traded above $73 a barrel, at $73.52, up by 0.35%. Brent Crude prices were above $77 per barrel, having risen by 0.47% at $77.58. Both benchmarks held close to the two-month high they hit on Thursday after U.S. crude stocks dropped to their lowest since October 2018, and the broader market received…