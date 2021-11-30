Expect Cheaper Gasoline This Week

Americans should get a breather at the pump this week as renewed Covid-19 fears pushed crude oil prices lower, the AAA said. “It’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown caused by the Omicron variant will push oil prices lower for the long term,” Stephanie Milani, Tennessee Public Affairs Director at AAA - The Auto Club Group, said, as quoted by Fox News. “But for now, the upward pricing pressure due to tightened supply and high demand seems to have abated, and that will likely result in pump prices stabilizing.”…