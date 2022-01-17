Price analysis 1/17: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, SOL, XRP, LUNA, DOT, AVAX, DOGE

Price analysis 1/17: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, SOL, XRP, LUNA, DOT, AVAX, DOGE

The Cointelegraph

Published

Bitcoin and most major altcoins took a turn for the worse after BTC price dipped below $42,000.

Full Article