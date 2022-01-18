Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Could Sink Nord Stream 2

Germany said on Tuesday that it could nix the Nord Stream 2 pipeline should Russia invade Ukraine, Reuters has reported. Fears that Russia’s troop movement in the area could spark a war have intensified in recent days. But an important bargaining chip remains in the hands of Germany—if it is willing to use it. That bargaining chip is Nord Stream 2—the controversial natural gas pipeline project that could alleviate a fair chunk of Europe’s energy woes. And Europe is looking pretty desperate in that regard. Nevertheless, Germany…