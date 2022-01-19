Gas Prices Dip As Europe Sees An Influx Of LNG Deliveries

Gas prices have slumped despite seemingly favorable geopolitical trends such as increased tensions between Russia and Ukraine, delays in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and eastward flows on the key Yamal-Europe pipeline for the 30th consecutive day with no further exports to Europe planned from Gazprom in February. Nevertheless, UK natural gas prices are down nearly five percent, with futures trading for March and April reporting near six percent drops. Meanwhile, Dutch futures on the TTF benchmark are also down nearly five per cent, with similar…